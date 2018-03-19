Another nor’easter heading for the Valley as spring approaches

SUNBURY – The start of spring in the Valley could be greeted with a fourth nor’easter heading for the northeastern United States. According to the latest map projection from AccuWeather, the Valley could receive three to six inches of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday.

AccuWeather calls for one to three inches of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, followed by another one to two inches Wednesday morning. Temperatures are expected to stay in the high 30s to low 40s. Wet snow is expected to fall. The forecast could change as the system approaches, which could alter snow totals. WKOK will have the latest updates from AccuWeather, as well as any school delays/closings and more on our WinterNet page.