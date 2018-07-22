Non-discrimination ordinance concerning citizens of Lewisburg

LEWISBURG– A discussion was had about the proposed non-discrimination ordinance in Lewisburg recently on On The Mark. There is currently a state ordinance against discrimination, so some callers wanted to know if there is a need for this ordinance.

Taylor Lightman, a local progressive leader is helping write the draft proposal and feels there is a need, “When I talk with folks who grew up in Lewisburg and are trans, and they can’t come back to Lewisburg, they don’t feel safe, that really breaks my heart because I love this down so much.”

Council members Jordi Comas and Luis Medina are draft the proposal, many callers were concerned that the groups writing the ordinance wasn’t more diverse.

Councilman David Heayn called in to clarify this process, “Anyone has the right to propose an ordinance. That then goes through a process. Usually through committee first, like this Community and Development Committee and then comes usually before us at a work session, because it gives several public venues for anyone interested to make comments, see the draft, suggest changes, and so on”

The proposed ordinance will be up for open discussion at the August 19 public meeting. You can hear more from this discussion on the On The Mark archive at WKOK.com