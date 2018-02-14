Nobel Peace Prize winner to speak at SU

SELINSGROVE – A globally known, Nobel Prize winning speaker will talk about faith, her passion and freeing women from oppression…tomorrow night at Susquehanna University. Leymah Gbowee will present the annual Alice Pope Shade lecture.

Dr. Karla Bohmbach, professor of religious studies at Susquehanna University, says in the face of brutal violence and death every day, Gbowee’s peaceful works made a huge impact, especially for women,“Her work really brought to an end a 14-year civil war. Bringing together a group of women and just in a non-violent protest, and just being really persistent about that.”

Dr. Bohmbach says that Gbowee, who was presented the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011, hasn’t stopped her works of peace, “Now she has extended her work into West Africa, all of Africa and she’s really committed to making the lessons learned in Liberia known elsewhere in the world and to bring about peace in the world.”

The Annual Alice Pope Shade Lecture presents Leymah Gbowee will be Thursday night at 7:30pm, in the Weber Chapel Auditorium at Susquehanna University. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information on the event and the speaker please go to www.susqu.edu.