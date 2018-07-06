No word on interim Sunbury Police Chief

SUNBURY – Mum’s the word from Sunbury’s mayor and the city’s solicitor–regarding the leadership of the police department. The mayor is in charge of the police department and declined comment when asked for an update on the status of hiring an interim police chief. Mayor Kurt Karlovich said we should contact the city solicitor Joel Wiest. Wiest has not returned several telephone and email requests for information.

The chief’s position is considered vacant after the sudden medical leave of Sunbury Police Chief Tim Miller last Wednesday. The city’s police contract stipulates an interim chief must be appointed from the remaining sergeant and corporals already.