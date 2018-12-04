No tax increase in proposed Northumberland County budget

Proposed Northumberland County includes no tax increase

SUNBURY – After completing some costly projects this year, there is no tax increase expected in Northumberland County next year. On a 2-1 vote Tuesday, the Northumberland County Commissioners approved the 2019’s $76-million proposed budget. Taxes are set at 23.7 mills for the general fund, and about 6.5 mills for debt service, totaling about 30.22 mills.

That means the average tax payer can expect to pay just over $388 annually. The budget for this year included a 3.35 mill tax increase and totaled $94 million, which included project costs for the new county prison and 911 towers.

Included in this year’s budget is a $6 million expenditure budget for operating the new prison, including just under $5 million in net costs. An increase of $1.14 million in employee medical benefits and PRIME care are a big expense in prison budget.

Commissioner Kymberley Best voted against the budget. Her main concern is the prison budget will be over, and will eventually cause the county to be maxed out at 25 mills in taxing county residents. She also claimed the county borrowed $3 million to balance this year’s overall budget.

Commissioner Chairman Rick Shoch disagreed claiming the county borrowed the $3 million to completed the 911 tower project and cover costs not covered by insurance from the 2014 fire at the old county prison. Commissioner Sam Schiccatano says current operating prison costs would’ve been the same as it would’ve at the old prison in Sunbury.

Commissioners will vote to adopt the 2019 budget at its next public meeting December 27.