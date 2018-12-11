No tax increase for East Buffalo Township, but future increases likely

LEWISBURG – East Buffalo Township property owners will enjoy 2019 without a tax increase, but that could change in the next few years. The Daily Item reports, East Buffalo Township Supervisor Matt Schumacher warned residents in the township and throughout Union County tax increases could be on the way in the next few years.

He says it’s because of tax assessment appeals on several high-value properties. Those include the R.R. Donnelly building in Linntown, The Miller Center, and Penn House Commons. The paper says the $4.4 million budget for 2019 was approved with minor revisions by the township supervisors. The paper says the property tax millage remains at 5.11.