No tax increase for Sunbury despite financial trouble

SUNBURY- No tax increase for Sunbury property owners in 2019. Monday night, the city council passed the second draft of the $4.6 million budget. The budget includes funding for the hiring of five new police officers, and payments on a $250,000 tax anticipation note the city took out earlier this year.

City Treasurer Kevin Troup, “It’s great we won’t raise taxes for the city and the public. We also have money to back that loan, our loan note, and we have $100-some thousand in that, so we do borrow that money and we need it, we have a good start to pay it back in the next three years.”

“The loan is a general obligation loan to pay back for some debt that occurred this past year that we didn’t account for, so its paying for that and we have a five-year pay back for that,” Troup said.

As for those five police officers, Mayor Kurt Karlovich says the city is currently accepting applications for the open positions until January 4.