No tax hike for Montour County for sixth consecutive year

Montour Commissioners: Sixth straight year of no new taxes

MONTOUR COUNTY – No property tax increase again in Montour County. The county announced that for the sixth year in a row, despite rising costs, no tax increase was necessary to balance the next year’s budget. The rising costs include judicial and jail costs, as well as rising coroner’s budget due to a rising death toll in the county as a result of the opioid epidemic.

Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said they were able to control costs in other areas, “We rebid a lot of our contracts. Next week’s meeting we’ll be reappointing new auditors who came in at about a 15 percent reduction over what we were currently paying. So those are the kind of steps that control costs and operate efficiently within the county.”

Holdren adds, that a growing county economy will help. He says the county’s real estate market is going up, “So with new homes, we believe our real estate income will continue. The only taxing authority the county has is on real estate taxes. So that’s our sole source of income other than the past resources we get from the state and federal government.”

Holdren also credited other county department heads and elected officials for their contributions to keeping taxes low. (Matt Catrillo)