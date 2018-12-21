No smoking marijana in PA, say Harrisburg legislative leaders

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — No recreational pot in PA…ever…so say state senate leaders. In a statement, Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre, called Wolf’s new position “reckless and irresponsible.” Corman called marijuana a “gateway drug” that is opposed by the medical and law enforcement communities, and said it lacks credible research on the societal costs.

“As long as I am leader, I will do everything in my power to prevent legalization of recreational marijuana,” Corman said.

Gov. Tom Wolf called himself a “realist” about the full legalization of marijuana, pointing out Thursday that it could soon come to two states bordering Pennsylvania and suggesting that it would be wiser to take a harder look at it than ignore it.

A 2017 poll by Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster found that 59 percent of those Pennsylvanians surveyed supported the legalization of marijuana use. That was up from just 22 percent in a 2006 Franklin and Marshall College poll.