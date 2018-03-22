No School Friday for Shamokin students after threat on district

SHAMOKIN— A threat made to the Shamokin Area middle/ high school has caused the district to cancel school for Friday. The Daily Item reports they were notified by the district that there was a threat targeting students and administration for tomorrow at the middle/high school.

In response the district is canceling school for Friday for all staff and students. They say the threat is currently under investigation by the Coal Township Police Department. The district says school will be back in session Monday, March 26 with increased police security.