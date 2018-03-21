No resolution in the court case involving Northumberland County vs. Coal Township Wednesday

SUNBURY – The Northumberland County vs. Coal Township lawsuit over $220,000 in building fees, was the subject of a hearing in county court Wednesday morning. The suit was filed by the majority commissioners Rick Shoch and Sam Schiccitano, while commissioner Kymberley Best opposes the suit. Senior Judge Dudley Anderson of Lycoming County heard arguments from county attorney Frank Garrigan and township attorney Paul Logan of Philadelphia.

The county says the fees are an illegal tax on the $29 million prison under construction in the township, while the township argued that the fee is simply the percentage of the total project cost and is a permissible permit fee.

The legal argument involves whether state laws should apply which relate to ‘local tax collections,’ or ‘local agency laws.’

The county argued, if its ‘local tax collections’ law, then the tax is illegal and excessive.

The township argued, it should be argued as a local agency law, then county hasn’t followed the appeal process property.

Commissioner Best, who recently filed a ‘friend of the court’ brief in the case seeking the dismissal of the county’s suit, argued on behalf of her brief today.

There was no resolution of the issue today—the judge will wait two weeks to hear the county’s argument against Ms. Best’s comments today, and the judge will take up the again after that.