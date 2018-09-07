No one hurt after house fire in Kelly Township, Union County

LEWISBURG – No one was hurt after a house fire in Union County last night. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 tells us the fire was reported at a house on Harold Pawling Lane in Kelly Township.

County communications says a neighbor reported the blaze with one person in the home at the time, but who got out safely. It took firefighters about 30-45 minutes to extinguish the fire and were on scene for 90 minutes.

A state police fire marshal was called the to scene but a cause has yet to be determined. The Red Cross is assisting. Lewisburg, Milton, White Deer and Mifflinburg Fire Departments responded.