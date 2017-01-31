No new information on a sexual assault in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police still have no solid leads regarding a sexual assault in Lewisburg on Saturday. Police Chief Paul Yost tells us a juvenile who was jogging on Hardscrabble Lane near Waterford Place was forced into a vehicle and made to perform a sex act by the male suspect. The incident took place between 3 and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone who may have seen a red sport utility vehicle in that area is asked to contact police. Yost says the victim did not know their attacker and this is the first incident of its kind in East Buffalo Township.

The suspect was described as a white male in his twenties, six feet tall, dark or brown eyes, with brown hair styled as a faux hawk. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a small logo on the right chest area and light jeans.

Chief Yost says the public needs to be observant and aware of their surroundings while the investigation continues. You can contact the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department at 570-524-4302. (Ali Stevens/Alex Reichenbach)