No name out yet on 5-year-old boy killed in Columbia County

5-year-old boy dead after being hit by pickup truck

COLUMBIA COUNTY – Earlier, we told you about an accident that closed a portion of Rohrsburg Road in Columbia County…now state police tell us it was a fatal pedestrian accident that killed a 5-year-old boy.

Troopers say the boy is dead after being hit by a pickup truck just before 7 a.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Township. The boy was crossing Rohrsburg Road with his grandmother on the way to the bus stop at the time. Pennsylvania State Police spent Wednesday morning at the scene investigating the crash.