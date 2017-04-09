No more Drought Warning for parts of The Valley

HARRISBURG – Some parts of The Valley are no longer under the state’s Drought Warning. Union and Mifflin Counties will remain in a Drought Watch, but the warning status is rescinded because of sufficient rain (and snow) lately. Additionally, ground water levels are returning to normal.

Now all of The Valley is in a Drought Watch, as declared by the state Department of Environmental Protection. The watch calls for a 5% reduction in water use.

DEP encourages residents to run water only when necessary, check for household leaks, replace older water-wasteful appliances, and install low-flow plumbing fixtures. There is more at the DEP Drought Information page online—and we have that link posted at WKOK.com.