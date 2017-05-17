No more drought concerns for The Valley

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced yesterday that all counties that had been under a droiught watch are no longer in danger, and have been moved to a normal status.

Patrick McDonnell, acting secretary of the DEP said in a statement “Thanks to a wet spring, Pennsylvania has seen sufficient recoveryof drought indicators to return all counties to normal status.”

The DEP met on Tuesday and determined PA’s status based on four indicators : precipitation deficits, stream flows, groundwater levels, and soil moisture.

McDonnell says they will continue to monitor conditions heading into the summer. (Christopher Elio)