No major flooding expected from strong storms

SUNBURY – As a result of heavy rains Friday, the Susquehanna River is rising, but no major flooding is expected. At the Penn Valley airport near Selinsgrove, rain gauges measured 1.5” of rain Friday. There were varying amounts of rain up and down The Valley.

The Susquehanna River at Sunbury is at about 14 feet and is expected to rise to 17 feet Sunday night. Flood stage at Sunbury is 24 feet. The river is expected to crest below flood stage at all locations in our region. Penns Creek rose sharply Friday, from 3 feet, to about 6 feet, and appears to have crested and is receding. Flood Stage at Penns Creek is 8 feet.