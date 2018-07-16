No jail time for Sunbury businessman Bob Snyder Jr.

SUNBURY – A Sunbury businessman will not face jail time on charges of terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person. This stemming from a February 2015 incident where an argument with his wife turned violent.

In Northumberland County court Monday, Judge Paige Rosini fined Bob Snyder Jr. $500. She also ordered him to undergo drug and alcohol assessment and mental health evaluation within 45 days on the reckless endangerment charge. Snyder is also banned from bars and is not allowed to consume alcohol under any circumstance.



He’s also not to have contact with his wife, Kim Snyder. Bob Snyder was given the same sentence on the terroristic threats charge, as well as a year’s probation. Judge Rosini said Snyder has already serviced 190 days in jail. The commonwealth also filed a restitution motion and a hearing will take place at a later date.

During the hearing, Kim Snyder pleaded to Judge Rosini for protection for her and Shelby and family supporting them. She told the judge she’s suffered greatly mentally and physically since the incident. Kim Snyder says she’s been diagnosed with PTSD and other emotional stress has led to physical health problems, including being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

In his statement, Bob Snyder said he was sorry he was in court, and took full responsibility for what occurred. He called that night, “horrible” saying he was in despair and wanted to kill himself. He says he doesn’t want anything to happen to Kim and his biggest loss is his daughter. He said spending over six months in jail was a humbling experience.

During last month’s trial, Bob Snyder was found not guilty of attempted criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault, and a misdemeanor simple assault charge. Bob Snyder had no other comment following the hearing.