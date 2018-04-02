No injuries after Watsontown crash

WATSONTOWN – Police say two vehicles sustained substantial damage after a car went through a stop sign in Watsontown. Watsontown police tell us the crash occurred Sunday just after 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Elm Street and West Seventh Street in Watsontown.

Officers say 32-year-old Sabrina Bennett of Bloomsburg was traveling east on West Seventh street when she hit a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Shania Wagner of Watsontown. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and no injuries were reported. Police said both drivers were also wearing seatbelts. Police say Bennett will be cited with a stop sign violation.