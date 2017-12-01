No injuries after crash this morning on Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam

SHAMOKIN DAM— Details are out from the crash this morning that closed a portion of Routes 11 and 15 in Shamokin Dam. Shamokin Dam police say the crash happened when a vehicle attempted to turn left onto Baldwin Boulevard and stuck a vehicle almost head-on that was traveling south. Both vehicles were towed from the area, but no one involved required medical transport.

Shamokin Dam PD says both southbound lanes were completely open 34 minutes after the crash. The accident happened at 10:50 am Friday, and the driver at fault has received a citation.