WINFIELD — Traffic was tied up on Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County Wednesday afternoon. State police say 20-year-old Kelly Hess of Mechanicsburg tried to avoid another vehicle that abruptly stopped, driven by 53-year-old John Shirk of Selinsgrove.

Hess’s vehicle struck the bumper of Shirk’s vehicle and then struck a guide rail. The accident happened around 4:15 p.m. near Grangers Road and traffic was slow for about an hour following the accident. (Ali Stevens)