No DUI arrests during recent checkpoint in Snyder County

SNYDER COUNTY – As previously announced, DUI checkpoints were conducted by Selinsgrove state police in Snyder County, but no major arrests or citations were made or given. Selinsgrove troopers say the checkpoints took place over the weekend, contacting 101 motorists. Of those drivers, none were arrested for DUI.

Three speeding citations were given, plus nine other traffic citations and three speeding citations. There was also one driving under suspension citation and two child seat citations. Troopers say they also issued nine warnings. State police remind motorists not to drink and drive, buckle up, and slow down.