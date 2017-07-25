No contest plea on 258 sex crime charges

SUNBURY – A man facing sex crimes was in court Monday. Dennis William Kibler Jr entered a plea of “no contest” to 258 counts of child rape in Northumberland County Court Monday. The 39-year-old Kibler, Jr did not admit guilt, but admits there is overwhelming evidence against him.

Kibler was accused of raping four girls over a three year period. They ranged in age from three years old to fifteen. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz’s office tells us they have recommended a 20-60 year jail term.

Kibler’s wife, Cynthia, is charged with 17 crimes because she was aware of and was present during some of the rapes. She’s due in court next month.