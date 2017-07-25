Home
No contest plea on 258 sex crime charges

No contest plea on 258 sex crime charges

Chris Elio | |

SUNBURY – A man facing sex crimes was in court Monday.  Dennis William Kibler Jr entered a plea of “no contest” to 258 counts of child rape in Northumberland County Court Monday. The 39-year-old Kibler, Jr did not admit guilt, but admits there is overwhelming evidence against him.

Kibler was accused of raping four girls over a three year period. They ranged in age from three years old to fifteen. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz’s office tells us they have recommended a 20-60 year jail term.

Kibler’s wife, Cynthia, is charged with 17 crimes because she was aware of and was present during some of the rapes. She’s due in court next month.

About The Author

Written by Chris Elio