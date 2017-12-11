No bomb materials discovered, investigation in progress

MIDDLEBURG — A bomb threat Monday closed the Snyder County courthouse for about 90 minutes. Snyder County Sheriff John Zechman says a bomb threat was phoned into the courthouse around 10 am Monday morning.

The courthouse and surrounding area was evacuated. A search was conducted with the Union County Sheriff’s K-9 unit but no bomb materials were discovered. Sheriff Zechman says an investigation is currently being done by the Middleburg police department. We will keep you updated on this story as it develops.