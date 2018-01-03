Nittany Lions mourn loss of important figure

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Jim Tarman may not have been a household name like Joe Paterno locally or nationally, but his impact on Penn State athletics may be just as important.

Tarman made a career out of pushing Penn State athletics forward in all ways possible, as Penn State radio play by play announcer, Steve Jones said on his show on WKOK when commenting on his death, “First off, as a publicist, the way he brought Penn State into the limelight in the east. Then of course, as a radio analyst on the Penn State Sports Network with Fran Fischer during a golden era of the 70’s. Also co-hosting TV quarterbacks with Fran. And then as an administrator, because the one that helped guide Penn State into the Big 10.”

According to the University, Tarman died Sunday in State College.

Tarman joined Penn State as sports publicity director in 1958. In 1982, he was promoted to director of athletics and held the position until his retirement in 1993.

The Nittany Lions won six national championships in football, lacrosse and fencing under Tarman. Tarman is survived by his wife, two sons and a grandchild. His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Grace Lutheran Church in State College. Jim Tarman was 89-years-old. (Christopher Elio)