Nittany Lion Shrine Vandalized, again

STATE COLLEGE—After State Patty’s Day in State College one the beloved statues on Penn State’s campus has been vandalized. Onward State reports that sometime during Saturday’s festivities the right ear of the Nittany Lion Shrine was broken off. Penn State campus police said they are aware that the ear is broken, and they have the missing piece in their possession as of 2 a.m. Sunday.

This is the fourth time the Nittany Lion has lost its right ear. Most recently, the ear was damaged in 2003. Police did not comment on whether this damage appeared to be accidental or as a result of vandalism.