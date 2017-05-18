Nine names still active for the Selinsgrove school board ballot this fall

SELINSGROVE — Unofficial results of the Pennsylvania Spring Primary Election have revealed the likely eight names for the Selinsgrove school board election this fall.

Successful at getting on the ballot on the Democratic side were a four person team; Amy Caron, Valerie Allison, Nick Clark and Chanin Wendling.

The Republican ballot this fall will include the names of Kenneth Teats, Dennis Wolfe, Thomas Badman, and a two-way tie for the fourth spot on the ballot involving Amy Caron and Amy Stauffer. If necessary, that tie will be broken in the election office.

Pat Nace, in charge of the Snyder County election office says there were numerous write-ins for the various races and official vote counts haven’t taken place yet. Four seats are available on the Selinsgrove school board.