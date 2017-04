TURBOTVILLE – Night work will begin on Interstate 80 westbound in Union County on Sunday. PennDOT says the work will be done between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m each weeknight through Thursday, between the Route 15 and Mile Run interchanges.

The project will continue for several weeks and is expected to be completed by the end of June. Work will not take place on Friday and Saturday nights. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone. (Ali Stevens)