Night snackers typically have bad eating habits

SUNBURY — Night owls or early birds…who eats more healthfully? A new study shows night owls, or people who do some eating after 8pm, weren’t eating as healthfully. An observational study showed certain tendencies that early eaters tend to have better results with their diets.

Erin Long, a registered dietician at Weis Markets, was on WKOK’s Sunrise, says “People who are early birds, tend to make healthier choices throughout the day, and then people that are night owls, and this was specifically people that ate after 8 at night, they found those people made less healthy choices. They ate more sugar, fat and saturated fat at night time.”

She went on to say that these bad habits have somewhat of a domino effect “Also, interestingly, those night owls, on the weekends, eating more unhealthy foods is even more pronounced. So on the weekends there (were) more types of sugary foods, irregular meal and things like that.”

