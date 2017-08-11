PennDOT: Night road work in Danville tonight

DANVILLE– PennDOT announced that road work will be done tonight at the intersection of Market Street and Railroad Street in Danville. A contractor will perform repairs to the road starting at 6:00 this evening.

The work is expected to be completed by 5:00 a.m. Saturday. Traffic will be stopped frequently and restricted to one lane. Delays are expected and drivers should find alternative routes. The work is part of a project for road upgrades from the Mahoning Township line to Mill Street in Danville. (Chad Hershberger)