NFF $: With a week to go, Needy Family Fund hits $38,000

SUNBURY – With just over a week to go until Christmas, the Needy Family Fund is again at $38,000. The fund has gone up slightly over the weekend but is still just over a third of the way to the newly revised $100,000 goal.

Recent contributions include Deanna Hollenbach $50, and two $100 donations from Mifflinburg families; Lonnie and Christie Leach, and Kenneth and Martha Leach. These contributions bring the total to $38,858.13.

You are asked to consider a generous contribution to the Needy Family Fund. This week over 500 eligible families will receive toys, food and clothing at two distributions, one this Wednesday in Sunbury, and another Thursday in Milton.

The Daily Item, BB&T and the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation team up each year to sponsor the fund. Donations can be taken to, or mailed to BB&T, or you can contribute online at a link posted at WKOK.com.

https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.