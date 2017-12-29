NFF $ Update: Needy Family Fund very close to $75,000 goal

Needy Family Fund nearly at $75,000 goal

SUNBURY – The Needy Family Fund is just a few hundred dollars from the $75,000 goal. Thanks to recent contributions totaling $2,200, the grand total now stands just under $74,600. Among the contributions was $500 from John Fickes of Lewisburg, and Catherine Blair of Lewisburg with $250, along with numerous $100 contributions. There were also $245 in anonymous contributions.

You are still asked to please, consider, a contribution to the Needy Family Fund. The Salvation Army has already distributed toys, food, clothing and gifts to more than 500 families in The Valley. You can contribute at any branch of BB&T or you can dponate online…we have the link posted at WKOK.com. (Matt Catrillo)

https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017