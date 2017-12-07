NFF $: The Needy Family Fund reaches $21,000

SUNBURY – The Needy Family Fund continues to grow thanks to several $150 donations lately. The fund reached $21,085 as of Wednesday, and that included $150 contributions from Dominic Moffa and Mary Beth Clark, as well as from the Roger Watts family in Milton. Additionally, $200 was added to the total in memory of Ann Ward Haas from the Haas family.

There were numerous other contributions, in varying amounts, and all will add to the total being compiled by BB&T. The bank, along with the Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation, Salvation Army, Degenstein Foundation, and even the Amateur Softball Hall of Fame and Training Center, where the distribution will take place in Sunbury.

You can contribute at any branch of BB&T or online. More details at WKOK.com.