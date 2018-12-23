NFF $: The Needy Family Fund is slowly growing, hits $67,000

SUNBURY – The Needy Family Fund is now officially one third of the way toward the $100,000 goal. The fund stands at $67,311.80, thanks to about $1,300 added Friday. Recent contributions included $500 each from Element State Tax Recovery and Element Central Credit Audit. Plus, there were other contributions in varying amounts, and $50 in anonymous donations. You can read the full list of contributions at WKOK.com.
You are asked to consider a generous contribution to the Needy Family Fund. Checks payable to the Needy Family Fund can be mailed or dropped off at any branch of BB&T, or mailed to 1104 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA, 17801 or you can donate online at https://app.mobilecause.com/vfFamily2017.
BB&T, The Daily Item and WKOK team up each year to bring you the Needy Family Fund. The newspaper and radio publicize the stories of families who have benefited from the fund. The bank keeps tabs of contributions free of charge. Salvation Army has handed out thousands of toys, hundreds of food boxes and clothing for more than 450 local families.
Name City Amount
Chuck and Nancy Lilley Selinsgrove $100.00
Element Statewide Tax Recovery, Sunbury $500.00
Element Central Credit Audit, LLC Sunbury $500.00
The Blank Family Sunbury $15.00
In Memory of Russell C. Marvin Winfield $25.00
Thomas J. Stinsky Jr. Sunbury $20.00
Dean C. Williard Herndon $50.00
Mollie Nelson Lewisburg $100.00
Anonymous Donations 50.00
Today’s Contribution Balance $1,360.00
Previous Contribution $65,951.80
Current Contribution Total $67,311.80