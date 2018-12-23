NFF $: The Needy Family Fund is slowly growing, hits $67,000

You are asked to consider a generous contribution to the Needy Family Fund. Checks payable to the Needy Family Fund can be mailed or dropped off at any branch of BB&T, or mailed to 1104 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA, 17801 or you can donate online at https://app.mobilecause.com/vfFamily2017.

