Home
NFF $: Over $68,000 in The Needy Family Fund, still far from goal

NFF $: Over $68,000 in The Needy Family Fund, still far from goal

WKOK Staff | December 24, 2018 |

SUNBURY – With just a day until Christmas, this year’s Needy Family Fund is now over $68,000, still short of its $100,000 goal. Thanks to just over $1,300 in recent contributions, the grand total now stands at $68,631.80. There were also $620 in recent contributions. Find the latest recent contributions list and information on how to donate at WKOK.com.

Recent contributions:

Name                                              City                 Amount

John and Melissa Covaleski    Lewisburg       $100.00

Isabel H. Hassinger                 Millmont         $50.00

Richard and Judith Ellis         Lewisburg       $200.00

Rosemarie C. Astick               Middleburg     $30.00

Stephanie L. Snyder               Lewisburg       $200.00

Geoff Goodenow and Kathy Rowe   Lewisburg       $50.00

Paul and Sharon Try               Beaver Springs            $20.00

Bob and Jo Bender                 Milton $50.00

Anonymous Donations           620.00

Today’s Contribution Balance            1,320.00

Previous Contribution Balance           67,311.80

Current Contribution Total     68,631.80

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff