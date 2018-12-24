NFF $: Over $68,000 in The Needy Family Fund, still far from goal

SUNBURY – With just a day until Christmas, this year’s Needy Family Fund is now over $68,000, still short of its $100,000 goal. Thanks to just over $1,300 in recent contributions, the grand total now stands at $68,631.80. There were also $620 in recent contributions. Find the latest recent contributions list and information on how to donate at WKOK.com.

Recent contributions:

Name City Amount

John and Melissa Covaleski Lewisburg $100.00

Isabel H. Hassinger Millmont $50.00

Richard and Judith Ellis Lewisburg $200.00

Rosemarie C. Astick Middleburg $30.00

Stephanie L. Snyder Lewisburg $200.00

Geoff Goodenow and Kathy Rowe Lewisburg $50.00

Paul and Sharon Try Beaver Springs $20.00

Bob and Jo Bender Milton $50.00

Anonymous Donations 620.00

Today’s Contribution Balance 1,320.00

Previous Contribution Balance 67,311.80

Current Contribution Total 68,631.80