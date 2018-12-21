NFF $: Over $64,000 for Needy Family Fund

SUNBURY – Thanks to more donations of over $4,500, this year’s Needy Family Fund is now over $64,000. There were also just over $2,000 in anonymous donations. The grand total now stands at $64,746.80. You can view the latest contribution list at WKOK.com. There you can find out how to donate to this year’s fund.
Recent contributions:
- Barry Kunkel and Sylvia Welsh of Port Trevorton In Memory of their mother, $40
- Kenneth and Lyndell Wright of Mifflinburg, $50
- Doris and Gene Kehler of Sunbury, $75
- Shamokin Dam Lions Club #6029, $300
- In Memory of Dean Hoover and Martha Shaffer of Liverpool, $100
- Richard and Judith Moyer of Port Trevorton, $250
- Roy Hoover Jr. and Carol Moyer Comm. Trust Fund of Northumberland, $250
- Zion’s Church Womens Guild of Kratzerville, $50
- David and Lisa Hartman of Turbotville, $100
- Deb and Gary Hallock In Memory of Susan of Winfield, $50
- Jeannate and Richard Williams of Lewisburg, $25
- Ronald and Bonnie Swinehart of Liverpool, $20
- Yu Chai Sakers of Watsontown, $1,000
- Vincent Stanishetski of Elysburg, $100
- Seekers Class of Northumberland, $50
- Cheryl Snyder of Northumberland, $100