NFF $: Over $64,000 for Needy Family Fund

WKOK Staff | December 21, 2018 |

 

SUNBURY – Thanks to more donations of over $4,500, this year’s Needy Family Fund is now over $64,000. There were also just over $2,000 in anonymous donations. The grand total now stands at $64,746.80. You can view the latest contribution list at WKOK.com. There you can find out how to donate to this year’s fund.

 

Recent contributions:

  • Barry Kunkel and Sylvia Welsh of Port Trevorton In Memory of their mother, $40
  • Kenneth and Lyndell Wright of Mifflinburg, $50
  • Doris and Gene Kehler of Sunbury, $75
  • Shamokin Dam Lions Club #6029, $300
  • In Memory of Dean Hoover and Martha Shaffer of Liverpool, $100
  • Richard and Judith Moyer of Port Trevorton, $250
  • Roy Hoover Jr. and Carol Moyer Comm. Trust Fund of Northumberland, $250
  • Zion’s Church Womens Guild of Kratzerville, $50
  • David and Lisa Hartman of Turbotville, $100
  • Deb and Gary Hallock In Memory of Susan of Winfield, $50
  • Jeannate and Richard Williams of Lewisburg, $25
  • Ronald and Bonnie Swinehart of Liverpool, $20
  • Yu Chai Sakers of Watsontown, $1,000
  • Vincent Stanishetski of Elysburg, $100
  • Seekers Class of Northumberland, $50
  • Cheryl Snyder of Northumberland, $100
