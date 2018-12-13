NFF$: Over $34,000 for the Needy Family Fund

SUNBURY – Over $34,000 has now been collected for this year’s Needy Family Fund. The fund received $360 in recent contributions. That brings the grand total to $34,728.13. You can see the recent contribution list at WKOK. There you can find out how to donate to this year’s fund.

Recent contributions:

Bob and Bonnie Berry of Selinsgrove, $40

Kenneth and Diantha Frank of Milton, $20

Dennis and Mary Lyons, $100

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.8 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $100,000.

People can make checks payable to The Needy Fund and mail or drop off contributions at BB&T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St Sunbury, PA 17801. Donors can also visit any local BB&T branch or mail a check to the 1104 N. Fourth St. branch or donate online through https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.