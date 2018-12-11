NFF $: Over $31,000 collected for this year’s Needy Family Fund

SUNBURY – Thanks to over $3,200 in recent contributions, this year’s Needy Family Fund is now over $31,000. The fund’s grand total now stands at $31,468.13. See a full list of recent donations at WKOK. There you can also find out how to donate to this year’s fund.

Recent contributions:

Linda Rhein of Muncy, $200

Thomas and Elizabeh Mertz of Selinsgrove, $500

Michale and Sally Kobus of Lewisburg, $1,000

Mary Jean Moser, $25

In memory of Joyce and Irvin Snyder of Sunbury, $100

Employees of Cargill of Winfield, $110

Betty Strawser of Northumberland , $50

Henry and Barbara Deperro of Selinsgrove, $250

Sharlene Gilman of Selinsgrove, $75

Shirley Sheaffer of Mt. Pleasant Mills, $25

Pat Bruno of Selinsgrove, $250

Warren and Ann Fisher of Selinsgrove, $300

Carol Engle of West Milton, $100

Chanin Wendling of Selinsgrove, $100

ince 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.8 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $100,000.

People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor BB&T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St Sunbury, PA 17801.

Donors can also visit any local BB&T branch where they will process the deposited donation, mail a check to the 1104 N. Fourth St. branch or donate online through https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.