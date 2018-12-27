NFF $: Over $111,000 collected for Needy Family Fund

SUNBURY – After reaching its $100,00 goal, this year’s Needy Family Fund continues collecting donations. The fund now stands at $111,941.80, thanks to $900 in recent contributions. You can see the recent contributions list at WKOK.com. Last minute donations are still being taken, and that information is posted below.

Recent contributions:

Zion Lutheran Members and Mission Trust of Sunbury, $500

John and Donna Graham of Lewisburg, $250

Robin Westling of Winfield, $25

Phillip and Karen Morgan of Lewisburg, $100

Timothy and Marsha Knoster of Lewisburg, $25

Checks payable to the fund can be mailed to or dropped off at the BB&T Bank, at 1104 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA, 17801 or its branches or donate online at https://app.mobilecause.com/vfFamily2017.