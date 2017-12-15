NFF $: Now, $41,000 has been donated to the Needy Family Fund

The Needy Family Fund has jumped up to $41,000

SUNBURY – The Needy Family Fund has jumped up to $41,000 thanks to more than two dozen donations mid-week. BB&T, which tabulates and distributes the funding free of charge, says there was a $500 contribution from the Women of the ELCA at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Richfield.

Additionally, there were a dozen donations of $100 or more. There were numerous donations in varying amounts and over $1,400 in anonymous contributions. The funding will help the Salvation Army in Milton offset their costs for this week’s distribution of toys, food, clothing and gifts for hundreds of eligible families. Sunbury will do their distribution for more than 500 families next week.

You are asked to consider a contribution to the Needy Family Fund. It is sponsored by the Daily Item, BB&T and Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation. The Degenstein Challenge Grant is issued, so once again, they’ll contribute $25,000 if, and only if, the fund hits the goal of $75,000. You can contribute at any branch of BB&T, or online.

https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.