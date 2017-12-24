NFF $: NEEDY Family Fund total close to $70,000

Our NFF total is almost $70,000

SUNBURY – Christmas is just a day a way and this is your last chance to donate to this year’s Needy Family Fund. We’re almost at this year’s $75,000 goal, as today’s total is over $69,000.

Today’s contributions totaled $350, including $200 from Sunbury Kiwanis Foundation, $100 from Fannie McFall of Selinsgrove, and Jody and Mary Beth Johnson donated $50 to the fund. That brings the total to $69,608.24.

You are asked to please consider a generous contribution to the Needy Family Fund. Donations can be dropped off, or mailed to, any branch of BB&T. The Degenstein Foundation has issued a $25,000 challenge grant, adding $25,000 if and only if the fund hits $75,000.

https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017. (Matt Catrillo)