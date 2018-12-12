NFF $: Needy Family Fund tops $34,000, about one third to goal

SUNBURY – The Needy Family Fund is about one third of the way to its $100,000 goal. About two dozen recent contributions pushed the total to $34,368. 13. The latest donors included the St. John’s Lutheran Church Sunday School in Pottsville, a pair of memorial contributions, and $225 in anonymous contributions.

You can see the donor list at WKOK.com, and Daily Item.com, as we work to publicize the latest contributions, and the stories of families who will benefit from donations to the fund. More details about how to donation, and a link for an online donation, at WKOK.com.

People can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off BB& T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA 17801. Donors can also visit any local BB& T branch where they will process the deposited donation, mail a check to the 1104 N. Fourth St. branch or donate online at https://app.mobilecause. com/vf/Family2017.

Samuel & Sue Wood Winfield $100.00

H.F. Sharp Sunbury $25.00

Donald & Gail Lilley Selinsgrove $50.00

Emma Jane Sharp Lewisburg $25.00

Katherine Farmer Lewisburg $100.00

Sidney & Martha Ocker Sunbury $200.00

Stacey Napoli $100.00

Gary & Marilyn sites Sunbury $100.00

In memory of Wilbur & Angela Wolfe Selinsgrove $200.00

Theresa & Albert Berg Selinsgrove $25.00

Shirley Dagle Selinsgrove $50.00

Gail & Tom Blass In memory of Betty & Charles Fisher Milton $50.00

St John’s Lutheran church Sunday school Pottsville $250.00

John A. Snyder Freeburg $100.00

William and Marjory Shoemaker Northumberland $100.00

David Van Gilder and Jane Lewellyn Shamokin Dam $200.00

Clinton L. Tucker Jr Milton $50.00

In Memory of our son Jeffrey A. Marks Winfield $100.00

Clarence and Peggy Clemens Danville $100.00

Jody and Mary Beth Johnston Lewisburg $50.00

William and Phyllis Burns Middleburg $100.00

David E Bomboy Lewisburg $75.00

Joseph & Jeanne Desantis Danville $75.00

Leroy & Lois Glick Selinsgrove $200.00

Glenn & Gloria Snyder Northumberland $100.00

Tim & Janet Marsh Mifflinburg $150.00

Anonymous Donations 225.00

Today’s Contribution Balance 2,900.00

Previous Contribution Balance 31,468.13

Current Contribution Total 34,368.13