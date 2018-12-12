Home
NFF $: Needy Family Fund tops $34,000, about one third to goal

WKOK Staff | December 12, 2018 |

SUNBURY – The Needy Family Fund is about one third of the way to its $100,000 goal. About two dozen recent contributions pushed the total to $34,368. 13. The latest donors included the St. John’s Lutheran Church Sunday School in Pottsville, a pair of memorial contributions, and $225 in anonymous contributions.

 

You can see the donor list at WKOK.com, and Daily Item.com, as we work to publicize the latest contributions, and the stories of families who will benefit from donations to the fund. More details about how to donation, and a link for an online donation, at WKOK.com.

 

People can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off BB& T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA 17801. Donors can also visit any local BB& T branch where they will process the deposited donation, mail a check to the 1104 N. Fourth St. branch or donate online at https://app.mobilecause. com/vf/Family2017.

 

Samuel & Sue Wood                                                  Winfield          $100.00

H.F. Sharp                                                                   Sunbury           $25.00

Donald & Gail Lilley                                                  Selinsgrove      $50.00

Emma Jane Sharp                                                        Lewisburg       $25.00

Katherine Farmer                                                        Lewisburg       $100.00

Sidney & Martha Ocker                                              Sunbury           $200.00

Stacey Napoli                                                                                     $100.00

Gary & Marilyn sites                                                   Sunbury           $100.00

In memory of Wilbur & Angela Wolfe                       Selinsgrove      $200.00

Theresa & Albert Berg                                                Selinsgrove      $25.00

Shirley Dagle                                                              Selinsgrove      $50.00

Gail & Tom Blass In memory of Betty & Charles Fisher       Milton $50.00

St John’s Lutheran church Sunday school                  Pottsville         $250.00

John A. Snyder                                                           Freeburg          $100.00

William and Marjory Shoemaker                                Northumberland          $100.00

David Van Gilder and Jane Lewellyn                                    Shamokin Dam           $200.00

Clinton L. Tucker Jr                                                    Milton                        $50.00

In Memory of our son Jeffrey A. Marks                     Winfield          $100.00

Clarence and Peggy Clemens                                     Danville           $100.00

Jody and Mary Beth Johnston                                                Lewisburg       $50.00

William and Phyllis Burns                                          Middleburg     $100.00

David E Bomboy                                                        Lewisburg       $75.00

Joseph & Jeanne Desantis                                           Danville           $75.00

Leroy & Lois Glick                                                     Selinsgrove      $200.00

Glenn & Gloria Snyder                                               Northumberland          $100.00

Tim & Janet Marsh                                                      Mifflinburg     $150.00

 

Anonymous Donations           225.00

 

Today’s Contribution Balance            2,900.00

 

 

Previous Contribution Balance           31,468.13

 

Current Contribution Total     34,368.13

