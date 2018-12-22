NFF $: Needy Family Fund one third of way toward $100,000 goal

Needy Family Fund nears $66,000

SUNBURY – BB&T is reporting Saturday that the Needy Family Fund is nearly one third of the way toward the $100,000 goal. The fund closes Tuesday, Christmas Day, and so far $65,951.80 has been contributed. Lately, there were numerous contributions in varying amounts, including three $100 contributions from the Karpinski, Gift and Shoemaker families.

You can read the full list at WKOK.com. You are asked to consider a generous contribution to the Needy Family Fund. Checks payable to the fund can be mailed or dropped off at the BB&T Bank, at 1104 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA, 17801 or its branches or donate online at https://app.mobilecause.com/vfFamily2017.

BB&T, The Daily Item and WKOK team up each year to bring you the Needy Family Fund. The newspaper and radio publicize the stories of families who have benefited from the fund. The bank keeps tabs of contributions free of charge. Salvation Army has handed out thousands of toys, hundreds of food boxes and clothing for more than 450 local families.

From BB&T:

Willard and June Bowersox Mifflinburg $40.00

Cynthia Paul Northumberland $200.00

Daniel S. Shimko Elysburg $100.00

Beatrice M. Thomas Beaver Springs $50.00

Scott & Betsy Karpinski $100.00

In Memory of our son Rodney Shoemaker Mifflinburg $100.00

Mary Ann and Dan Gift Middleburg $100.00

Sonja K. Sampsell Selinsgrove $25.00

Charlotte N Marts Milton $25.00

Paul and Carol Kampa Mifflinburg $75.00

Clarence and Saiya Baker Turbotville $45.00

Anonymous Donations 345.00

Today’s Contribution Balance 1,205.00

Current Contribution Total 65,951.80