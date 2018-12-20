NFF $: Needy Family Fund now over $60,000

SUNBURY – This year’s Needy Family Fund continues inching closer to its $100,000 goal, now over $60,000. With over $10,000 in recent contributions, the grand total for this year’s fund now stands at $60,171.80. There were also a little over $4,600 in anonymous donations. You can find the latest recent contributions list below.

Recent contributions:

Deacon Equipment Company of Bloomsburg, $1,000

Gary and Lisa Machesic of Pottsgrove, $500

Robert, Christine and David Han of Lewisburg, $100

Mel and Sandra Wunder of Lewisburg, $40

Albert and Mary Bernath of Danville, $100

Roger and Nancy Curran of Lewisburg, $100

Anna Weist of Lewisburg, $100

Billy and Lindy Mattern of Mifflinburg, $50

Todd and Kimberly Brosius of Sunbury, $200

John Kreighbaum of Middleburg, $50

Kii and Kim Fisher of Shamokin Dam, $50

R. and D.I. Moyer of Selinsgrove, $25

Barbara Tamke of Lewisburg, $50

Roger and Nancy Watts of Milton, $100

John’s Lutheran Church Richfield, $300

Barry and Sara Jane Hayhurst of Northumberland, $75

Richard and Miriam Robey of Northumberland, $2,000

Cynthia and Randy Eby of Paxinos, $300

In Honor of Sandra Wendt of Lewisburg, $200

Checks payable to the fund can be mailed or dropped off at the BB&T Bank, at 1104 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA, 17801 or its branches or donate online at https://app.mobilecause.com/vfFamily2017.