NFF $: Needy Family Fund now over $46,000

SUNBURY – This year’s Needy Family Fund is approaching the halfway mark towards its $100,000 goal, now over $46,000 with just a week until Christmas. Recent contributions over just over $7,300 have brought the fund grand total to $46,218.13. See the latest recent contributions list at below, where you can also find out how to donate.

Recent contributions:

Scott and Bernice Schreffler of Danville, $50

Carl and Hilda Kashner of Danville, $30

Charles and Marilyn Reed of Middleburg, $200

Sandra George of Lewisburg, $50

Eunice Troxell for Senior Center Volunteers, Selinsgrove, $50

Selinsgrove Senior Center, $100

Clark and Dauberman Families of Milton, $200

Thomas and Lois Clark of Selinsgrove, $250

James and Lori Lenig of Danville, $50

Robert Shabanowitz of Lewisburg, $100

Betty Savidge of Selinsgrove, $30

United Christian Women of St. Paul’s Reformed Church in Beavertown, $200

Donna Mattern In Memory of Bud, Beavertown, $200

William and Anne Little of Millmont, $25

Donald and Nancy Dailey of Northumberland, $50

Holly and Tim Snyder of Mifflinburg, $100

Lois and Peter Kresl of Lewisburg, $200

Sharon Frykman of Lewisburg, $50

Lisa Ragard of Lewisburg, $25

Degenstein Foundation of Sunbury, $5,000

Anonymous donations, $400

People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor BB&T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St Sunbury, PA 17801. Donors can also visit any local BB&T branch where they will process the deposited donation, mail a check to the 1104 N. Fourth St. branch or donate online at https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.