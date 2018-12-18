Home
NFF $: Needy Family Fund now over $46,000

WKOK Staff | December 18, 2018 |

SUNBURY – This year’s Needy Family Fund is approaching the halfway mark towards its $100,000 goal, now over $46,000 with just a week until Christmas. Recent contributions over just over $7,300 have brought the fund grand total to $46,218.13. See the latest recent contributions list at below, where you can also find out how to donate.

Recent contributions:

  • Scott and Bernice Schreffler of Danville, $50
  • Carl and Hilda Kashner of Danville, $30
  • Charles and Marilyn Reed of Middleburg, $200
  • Sandra George of Lewisburg, $50
  • Eunice Troxell for Senior Center Volunteers, Selinsgrove, $50
  • Selinsgrove Senior Center, $100
  • Clark and Dauberman Families of Milton, $200
  • Thomas and Lois Clark of Selinsgrove, $250
  • James and Lori Lenig of Danville, $50
  • Robert Shabanowitz of Lewisburg, $100
  • Betty Savidge of Selinsgrove, $30
  • United Christian Women of St. Paul’s Reformed Church in Beavertown, $200
  • Donna Mattern In Memory of Bud, Beavertown, $200
  • William and Anne Little of Millmont, $25
  • Donald and Nancy Dailey of Northumberland, $50
  • Holly and Tim Snyder of Mifflinburg, $100
  • Lois and Peter Kresl of Lewisburg, $200
  • Sharon Frykman of Lewisburg, $50
  • Lisa Ragard of Lewisburg, $25
  • Degenstein Foundation of Sunbury, $5,000
  • Anonymous donations, $400

People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor BB&T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St Sunbury, PA 17801. Donors can also visit any local BB&T branch where they will process the deposited donation, mail a check to the 1104 N. Fourth St. branch or donate online at https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.

