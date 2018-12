SUNBURY – A little over $1,000 in recent contributions have pushed this year’s Needy Family Fund to over $38,000. The grand total now stands at $38,608.13.

Sending donations recently are VFW Selinsgrove Auxiliary Post 6631, who $1,000, and $50 from Bonita Klinger of Middleburg. Find out how to donate to this year’s fund at WKOK.com.