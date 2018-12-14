NFF$: Needy Family Fund now over $35,000

SUNBURY – Thanks to another $300 in recent contributions, the Needy Family Fund is now over $35,000. The fund’s grand total now stands at $35,028.13. You can find the latest set of recent contributions at WKOK.com. There you can find out how to donate to this year’s fund.

Recent contributions:

In memory of Darla, Ronald, and Timothy Hanselman, $50

In memory of Bonnie and Robert Hestor, $50

In memory of Braddon Hackenberg, $100

John and Romany Fisher of Port Trevorton, $100

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.8 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $100,000.

People can make checks payable to The Needy Fund and mail or drop off contributions at BB&T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St Sunbury, PA 17801. Donors can also visit any local BB&T branch or mail a check to the 1104 N. Fourth St. branch or donate online through https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.