NFF$: Needy Family fund now halfway to its $100,000 goal

WKOK Staff | December 19, 2018 |

SUNBURY – With less than a week to go until Christmas, this year’s Needy Family Fund is now halfway to its $100,000 goal. Thanks to nearly $3,900 in recent contributions, the grand total now stands at $50,106.80. There were also just over $1,500 in anonymous contributions. You can view the recent contributions list at WKOK.com. There you can also find out how to donate.

Recent contributions:

  • Karen Sobol of Lewisburg, $25
  • Stephen and Susan Bailey of Middleburg, $200
  • Ronald and Kristen Wenning of Lewisburg, $100
  • Justin and Julie Rhoads, $50
  • Richard and Joanne Difrancesco of Selinsgrove, $100
  • Jack and Frances Doughery of Lewisburg, $100
  • Harvey and Betty Martin of Middleburg, $10
  • James and Carol Handlan of Selinsgrove, $100
  • Charles and Martha Saylor of Northumberland, $100
  • L. Straub of Paxinos, $100
  • John Klinger of New Berlin, $100
  • Sunbury Area Democractic Committee, $200
  • Velma Ruhl of Mifflinburg, $25
  • Roger Shipman of Sunbury, $100
  • United Lutheran Chruch Men in Mission of Sunbury, $672.80
  • Marlene Grim of Beaver Springs, $100
  • Mary Mastacusa of Lewisburg, $100
  • Linda Williard of Northumberland, $20.87
  • Ruth Williard of Northumberland, $10
  • Malcolm and Susan Debo of Selinsgrove, $50
  • Marjorie Noll of Selinsgrove, $25
  • Scott McKenna, $25

Checks payable to the fund can be mailed or dropped off at the BB&T Bank, at 1104 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA, 17801 or its branches or donate online at https://app.mobilecause.com/vfFamily2017.

