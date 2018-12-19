NFF$: Needy Family fund now halfway to its $100,000 goal

SUNBURY – With less than a week to go until Christmas, this year’s Needy Family Fund is now halfway to its $100,000 goal. Thanks to nearly $3,900 in recent contributions, the grand total now stands at $50,106.80. There were also just over $1,500 in anonymous contributions. You can view the recent contributions list at WKOK.com. There you can also find out how to donate.

Recent contributions:

Karen Sobol of Lewisburg, $25

Stephen and Susan Bailey of Middleburg, $200

Ronald and Kristen Wenning of Lewisburg, $100

Justin and Julie Rhoads, $50

Richard and Joanne Difrancesco of Selinsgrove, $100

Jack and Frances Doughery of Lewisburg, $100

Harvey and Betty Martin of Middleburg, $10

James and Carol Handlan of Selinsgrove, $100

Charles and Martha Saylor of Northumberland, $100

L. Straub of Paxinos, $100

John Klinger of New Berlin, $100

Sunbury Area Democractic Committee, $200

Velma Ruhl of Mifflinburg, $25

Roger Shipman of Sunbury, $100

United Lutheran Chruch Men in Mission of Sunbury, $672.80

Marlene Grim of Beaver Springs, $100

Mary Mastacusa of Lewisburg, $100

Linda Williard of Northumberland, $20.87

Ruth Williard of Northumberland, $10

Malcolm and Susan Debo of Selinsgrove, $50

Marjorie Noll of Selinsgrove, $25

Scott McKenna, $25

Checks payable to the fund can be mailed or dropped off at the BB&T Bank, at 1104 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA, 17801 or its branches or donate online at https://app.mobilecause.com/vfFamily2017.