 NFF $: Needy Family Fund hits 6% of goal

SUNBURY—Many personal donations were made to the Needy Family Fund in the past week. The total after just one week is nearly $5,000, with a goal of $75,000 by Christmas. The total contributions to date are $4,670 with $800 in contributions coming in as of today.

The Aurand family from Winfield, the Spickler family from Lewisburg, and the Renshaw family from Middleburg were among the six generous contributors to finish out the week.

You can see a full list of contributors at WKOK.com.

Each year, the Daily Item, BB & T and Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation team up with the Salvation Army, to help Valley families. The Salvation Army determines family eligibility, the story of the families is publicized and the bank serves as a single clearing house for the donations.

Drop off or mail donations to BB&T Bank…there is online donation information at WKOK.com.

Donate online here.