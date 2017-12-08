NFF $: Needy Family Fund grows to $23,000

SUNBURY – The Needy Family fund has grown to $23,000, thanks in part to a pair of $500 contributions.

There were numerous donations, in varying amounts, which have pushed to fund to $23,885. The fund supports over a thousand people who will receive toys, food, clothing and gifts from the Salvation Army in Milton and Sunbury.

Most recently, Thomas and Lois Clark, along with the United Lutheran Church, Men in Mission group in Sunbury, each donated $500. There were $450 in anonymous donations. You are asked to consider a contribution to the Needy Family Fund.

A $75,000 goal is set by the Daily Item, BB&T and Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation. A $25,000 Degenstein challenge grant has also been issued. You can mail or drop off a contribution at any branch of BB&T.